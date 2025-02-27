Sheffield Wednesday, flirtation and a 4.8% chance: Alex Miller's Owls ramble

Sheffield Wednesday’s unlikely play-off flirtation has been stumbled by a run of two wins in nine. But was it ever on? Is it still on? Alex Miller has his say..

Wednesday’s flirtation with the play-off places has been akin to a nervous teenager plucking up the courage to ask the pretty girl from school out on a date; repeatedly approaching with gusto before fumbling at the key moment and instead awkwardly mumbling something about the weather. It’s a gap that was narrowed to two at one stage, but was never closed as dropped points were sprinkled throughout the fixture card. A Supercomputer data collection thrown together by the renowned number gurus at Opta now puts the chances of a top six finish at 4.8%.

Ultimately, in the eyes of this know-naff-all anyway, midtable would be an excellent achievement. Like any nervous teenage lad, Sheffield Wednesday are a work in progress still looking to clear their throats and find their way in the world and for now, it may well be that their present dwelling is about right. Given their recent history, given their budgetary position, a middle lane placing at this stage of the season feels like an achievement to be proud of.

It just so happens - if it happens - it has come in a season the points total required to grab sixth is likely to be a wee bit more generous than usual and that there’s a continuing nervousness hanging around Hillsborough about the potential whereabouts of Danny Röhl come August. The sense was they a big, brave January could have thrown them right in the mix and while the signings of Stuart Armstrong and Ibi Cissoko feel like good ones, the feeling right here and now is that it may have been an opportunity lost. They’re all reasonable anxieties.

Since the turn of the year, points have not been earned in-line with attacking performances at Hillsborough particularly and Wednesday have not been able to put their foot down just when it looked like they may have to. The run of fixtures being navigated right now is quite possibly the toughest of the campaign, with arduous away trips to Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City wedged tightly between three clashes with the ‘big four’.

The last time something of this spirit was written on these pages was after another 4-0 away defeat at Huddersfield Town a little over 12 months ago, the summation being that Wednesday’s survival bid was not quite dead but that it had been stabbed repeatedly in the torso. They survived. The time before that? Another 4-0 away defeat that sparked perhaps the greatest fortnight in the club’s modern history.

Huddersfield was followed by a run of five wins in six. We needn’t remind anyone what happened after Peterborough. If Wednesday pick themselves up to upset the odds against Sunderland and embark on a run that puts them squarely in the conversation then The Star might have to start taking some credit.

Danny Röhl has spoken a lot in recent months about what is required to do ‘something special’. Questions around their underdog scrap for a top six berth have been happily answered rather than scoffed at or avoided and in last week’s press conference he suggested he puts the marker for play-off qualification at 70 points.

The marker for now, and the one Röhl has repeatedly maintained is his primary focus, is 50 points and Championship safety. That is still five points away. Sheffield Wednesday won’t go down this season of course, the good work has been all but done and should it come to pass, we’ll surmise once more that midtable finish represents a very positive growth ahead of what will be another fascinating summer.

If the nervous teenager were placed in a dodgy US rom-com, the final scenes would see him get the girl and head to prom triumphant with girl on arm. Another Hollywood ending at Sheffield Wednesday? Let’s face it, probably not. That 70-point marker is looking a long way off all of a sudden. But history suggests that with this mob, frankly, you never know. For now, it’s about picking up what they can.