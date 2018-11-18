Sheffield Wednesday: Fletcher would “love to be involved” for crucial Scotland game

Have your say

Steven Fletcher hopes he has done enough to warrant another Scotland start for their crucial clash with Israel.

The Wednesday striker made a goalscoring return to the international fold after netting in the Scots' 4-0 Nations League win in Albania on Saturday.

Fletcher scored the crucial second goal, from the penalty spot, just before half-time in Shkoder.

The hosts, who were reduced to ten men midway through the first half, were no match for Alex McLeish's men with Ryan Fraser opening the scoring and James Forrest notching a brace.

Fletcher, 31, hopes he has done enough to get the nod for the game against Israel at Hampden Park.

If Scotland win they will reach the play-offs and increase their chances of qualifying for a first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

"I enjoyed it and I would love to be involved again on Tuesday," Fletcher said.

"The win sets things up for Israel now.

"We will take a lot of confidence from the performance and result (Against Albania).

"We now need to have a go against Israel and the fans will be right behind us.

"Sometimes you just need that one result.

"It can change everything when you get a win like that. We have a lot of confidence."

Fletcher was making his first appearance for his country in 13 months and lasted 68 minutes.

He admitted he had to get back up to speed, especially playing in a team with so many youngsters.

"I was happy with my performance," he added. "You can always do better but it's my first Scotland game in a while.

"It was tough getting up to the tempo, even going up against ten men."

Meanwhile, Wednesday academy player Fraser Preston started for Scotland's under-20s in their 2-0 defeat to Turkey.

Atdhe Nuhiu didn't feature in Kosovo's 5-0 Nations League win in Malta.

