Sheffield Wednesday: Fletcher in Luhukay's thinking and more on the Westwood situation

Comeback striker Steven Fletcher is in contention for his first Sheffield Wednesday start of 2018.

The Scottish international is fit again after suffering a knee injury last December and made an appearance as a late substitute in last weekend's 3-2 opening-day defeat at Wigan Athletic.

Lucas Joao is the more likely replacement for suspended Atdhe Nuhiu as the Owls kick off their home Championship campaign against Hull City on Saturday.

But manager Jos Luhukay hasn't ruled out using Fletcher from the first whistle.

"I don’t think he is ready for 90 minutes, maybe 45/60 minutes," he said. "That is normal. Steven has had very intensive work in the last seven months after his surgery in December.

"We must make a decision on Saturday morning about Steven starting. If he has a good feeling, we coud play him for maybe 60 minutes and it is no problem to change him then."

Nuhiu, a first-half scorer against the Latics, misses out after picking up a one-match ban for two yellow cards at the DW Stadium.

"When we had Atdhe with us, we didn't have to think about Steven from the beginning, but now we think about him," Luhukay added.

Meanwhile, Luhukay has reiterated that Keiren Westwood, the Owls' first-choice goalkeeper for three and a half seasons before suffering a groin injury last year, is now behind young duo Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith in the pecking order.

Dawson, aged 23, played at Wigan and Wildsmith, 22, was on the bench.

"Everyone knows the decision that we make, and the goalkeepers know it too," Luhukay said.

"Last week was the first decision and I have not changed that. I have made a decision about our two young goalkeepers and that remains the situation now."

With Westwood in the final year of his contract and a saleable asset, there has been speculation among supporters that Luhukay has been prevented from playing the 33-year-old because Wednesday were hoping to sell him during the transfer windown

But when asked if he could select Westwood if he wanted to, the boss replied: "Yes."

