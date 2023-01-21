Watch: Sheffield Wednesday take the lead through Marvin Johnson goal

The Owls made it 15 games unbeaten in League One when the Cod Army come to Sheffield, beating a side that have been difficult to beat on the road by a scoreline of 1-0 - handing them just their fourth defeat of the campaign.
It wasn’t the fastest of starts by the hosts, and Fleetwood certainly looked capable, but the Owls took an early lead thanks to Johnson - and you can see his goal below.
Wednesday could have doubled their lead with the final kick of the game via the penalty spot, but Lee Gregory blazed over.
Here’s how the two sides lined up at Hillsborough on the day:
Wednesday - Dawson, Hunt, Palmer, Iorfa, Famewo, Johnson, Adeniran, Vaulks, Windass, Gregory, Smith
Fleetwood - Lynch, Andrew, Wiredu, Vela, Muskwe, Warrington, Omochere, Hayes, Nsiala, Johnston, Earl.