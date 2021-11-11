Hillsborough welcomed Chris Waddle, Ian Holloway and the ITV cameras through the door on Sunday for what was a fairly drab goalless first round match-up against Plymouth Argyle, one of the most fancied teams in League One.

And should the Owls barge their way past the Pilgrims after their long trip to Devon for the replay on Tuesday evening, they will once again grace terrestrial screens.

Rochdale or Notts County will host the victors and ITV have again booked the potential Wednesday fixture for live coverage.

Sunday’s Plymouth clash drew criticism in that it meant away supporters faced a gruelling journey to South Yorkshire for a 12.15pm Sunday kick-off.

The television bosses have again chosen that kick-off time and so though a trip to Rochdale or Nottingham wouldn’t cause quite the same level of difficulty for Wednesday fans, Argyle supporters once again face the prospect of an early-hours start should they want to make the trip.

“It will be a challenge,” said Owls boss Darren Moore on the logistics of such a long replay trip.

“Looking at our diary now, we’ll have to change all our training programmes.

Fans at Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

“We’ve got to look at the training and look at the travel and take all that into consideration and look at where the squads are. We have to look ahead to games and readjust for it.