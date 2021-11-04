Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for home matches with Lithuania and Italy on November 12 and November 15 respectively and so will miss the Owls’ Hillsborough meet-up with the struggling Gills on November 13.

Confirmation of the expected news means Joe Wildsmith will likely make his fourth appearance of the season between the sticks having filled in to good effect on previous occasions Peacock-Farrell has been away on international duty.

Northern Ireland are unable to progress from their World Cup qualifying group after a difficult campaign in which the on-loan Burnley man has impressed.

Wednesday are waiting on whether man-of-the-moment wide man Theo Corbeanu will also miss the Gillingham clash.

Corbeanu missed out on the previous Canada camp having watched much of the early stages of the Owls’ campaign from the sidelines. The Canadians are scheduled to take on Costa Rica and Mexico in tricky home clashes.

They are currently unbeaten in qualifying and sit third in the CONCACAF table behind Mexico and the USA – with three teams earning automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

The possible departure of Corbeanu to international involvement would represent a blow for Wednesday after his goal and assist first-half effort saw the Owls record a vital home win against fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland in midweek.