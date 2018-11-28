Sheffield Wednesday: Five memorable Fernando Forestieri moments as Argentine forward brings up 100 Owls appearances

Have your say

Fernando Forestieri made his 100th appearance for Sheffield Wednesday during the win over Bolton.

The Argentine first arrived at Hillsborough in 2015 and his time at the club has certainly included some thrills and spills.

Here, we look at five memorable Forestieri moments.

SHEFF WED 3-2 FULHAM (Sep 2015)

Forestieri netted on his Hillsborough debut - one of three headers that day.

The Argentine rose highest to meet a Ross Wallace corner to kick off his S6 career in style as the Owls overcame the Cottagers.

ROTHERHAM 1-2 SHEFF WED (Oct 2015)

Forestieri put in an impressive showing in front of the Sky cameras as he set one up and scored one in this entertaining South Yorkshire tussle.

He set up Lucas Joao after half-time before being on hand to tap in the second and showed plenty of tricks to complement his performance.

The win moved the Owls within a point of the Championship play-offs.

SHEFF WED 3-0 BIRMINGHAM (Dec 2015)

The mercurial forward was the star of the show during this Boxing Day clash.

First, he opened the scoring with a toe-poke finish.

Kieran Lee doubled Wednesday's lead before Forestieri added gloss with a thumping effort to make it 3-0 and seal a big Hillsborough win.

HUDDERSFIELD 0-1 SHEFF WED (Oct 2016)

Forestieri scored the game's only goal in a hotly-contested Yorkshire derby.

He played his part by smacking a shot against a post in the first half, after showing some sublime skill.

He then stepped up after the break to convert a penalty after Rajiv van la Parra handled a shot - his fourth goal in as many games at the Terriers' home.

That was one of 12 goals that term as Wednesday reached the play-offs for the second season running.

SHEFF WED 3-0 READING (April 2018)

Forestieri had an injury-ravaged 2017-18 campaign but notched twice against the Royals.

He impressed when he struck the opener in the first half from the edge of the box.

George Boyd added a second but the Owls upped the ante and thanks to Forestieri they ran out 3-0 winners as the Argentine thumped home his second of the day.

Forestieri appearances: 100

Goals: 35