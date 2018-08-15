Sheffield Wednesday: Fitness update on Owls duo Lucas Joao and Morgan Fox ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Striker Lucas Joao has been ruled out of Sheffield Wednesday's Carabao Cup first-round clash at Sunderland tomorrow night.

The centre-forward has yet to recover from the groin issue which stopped him playing in last Saturday's 1-1 Hillsborough draw with Hull City in the Championship.

Lucas Joao

The televised tie at the Stadium of Light will come too soon for Joao and also midfielder Morgan Fox who went off injured in the Tigers game, manager Jos Luhukay has revealed.

"Tomorrow is too early for Morgan Fox," said the manager who plans to make changes as he protects some of his first-team squad ahead of Sunday's second-tier contest at Brentford.

"We must look at his recovery day to day. We will try to bring him back as fast as we can. Lucas Joao is the same as Morgan."

Joao cried off on the eve of the Hull match, having trained all week, while Fox had to be substituted late in the first half when he hurt his back while attempting to win back possession after making loose pass.

"They are both having very intensive treatment," Luhukay said. "We are hoping that in the next days Lucas can start back team training.

"We are hoping that Lucas and Morgan are an option for the game at Brentford on Sunday. The injuries aren't too serious."

Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith will start against the League One outfit tomorrow.

For more news from Hillsborough click here