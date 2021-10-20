The 20-year-old Owls midfielder is very much the man-of-the-moment in the halls of S6 after netting his first goal in the second of two senior starts this week, both of which saw him draw plaudits for a lively, front-foot approach.

It’s a style of play reared at Manchester City’s world-renowned academy and undiluted by any sense of fear. Bursting from midfield ‘between the lines’ as they say, Dele-Bashiru is offering Wednesday’s attack a certain something they’ve missed before his ascension to the seniors.

Whether three games in a week proves to be too much for a young man who admitted calf soreness after Tuesday’s draw at Cambridge United remains to be seen.

But in Darren Moore he has a manager who believes in the youngster as a prospect.

“He wants me to be calm, he wants me to do what I do and to be confident,” Dele-Bashiru said.

“He’s worked very closely with me in training, so I know what he wants from me and I feel like I’m starting to implement that.

“I feel with me and what I bring to the game, I can make those forward runs and create chances. With players like Barry behind me, Lewis, Dennis, if they can find me I can create chances for us.”

Dele-Bashiru went straight into Garry Monk’s side at the start of last season but found pitch time hard to come by as time went on under Tony Pulis and Neil Thompson. An ankle injury picked up at Brentford ended that campaign and it’s been a wait for increased involvement this time out as Moore continues his ‘project’.

“It’s definitely been a rollercoaster, that’s for sure,” the youngster smiled. “But it’s been about keeping my head strong and switched on, working towards where I want to be.