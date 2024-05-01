Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls still have a job to do this weekend as they look to maintain their place in the Championship, and while Röhl is fully focused on making sure they get the result they need at Sunderland this weekend, there is still some thought going into what happens over the summer.

Wednesday are hoping that they’ll still be a second tier side by the time the final whistle goes at the Stadium of Light, but whatever happens there it would appear that the Owls boss has got a plan in place for their preparations for the next campaign.

The German is set to take the team out to his home country for a period, but it won’t be the only camp they go on - and he also wants to try and get his squad finalised as soon as possible, too.

“The plan is nearly done,” the Wednesday boss told The Star. “But we’re still waiting for some friendly games that we’re looking for. We’ll be going on two preseason camps - one in the UK and one in Germany, that’s what we’re doing. For me it was clear, I don’t like to have one long preseason camp, for me it’s better to have two smaller ones in order for the atmosphere to work well.

“I don’t like to have too many friendly games, I prefer to have one game in one week, because then you can really train for one topic - otherwise you’re looking just game to game. That’s important for me.

“We know when we’ll start, when we’ll have the medical checks, and all the big key dates we have in our schedule. We’ll prepare everything so that we’re ready - I think you need a good preseason, a strong preseason, and for that you need a good squad.