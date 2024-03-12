Sheffield Wednesday final predicted Championship position vs Huddersfield, Birmingham, QPR and others
Sheffield Wednesday's latest Championship outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United at home but fortunately for the Owls, their closest relegation rivals lost their recent fixtures as well. Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers all failed to pick up any points at the weekend, keeping the relegation battle wide open.
As things stand, Wednesday are 23rd in the table, level on points with Huddersfield and behind only on goal difference. Just one point separates the two sides from Birmingham and QPR above them.
Realistically, 10 teams are currently still at risk of dropping into the bottom three over the coming weeks. Swansea City are in 15th place but only five points above the danger zone, meaning any future slip ups could seriously change how the bottom half of the table looks.
It's difficult to predict who will be relegated at this rate but FootballWP has predicted how the final table could look based on their projection of the remaining fixtures. Take a look below at where Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to finish at the end of the 2023/24 campaign by the data experts at FootballWP.
