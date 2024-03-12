Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday's latest Championship outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United at home but fortunately for the Owls, their closest relegation rivals lost their recent fixtures as well. Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers all failed to pick up any points at the weekend, keeping the relegation battle wide open.

As things stand, Wednesday are 23rd in the table, level on points with Huddersfield and behind only on goal difference. Just one point separates the two sides from Birmingham and QPR above them.

Realistically, 10 teams are currently still at risk of dropping into the bottom three over the coming weeks. Swansea City are in 15th place but only five points above the danger zone, meaning any future slip ups could seriously change how the bottom half of the table looks.