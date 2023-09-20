“We lost that situation..” Sheffield Wednesday figures react to tennis ball protest

A protest staged by Sheffield Wednesday supporters against the stewardship of the club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri halted their draw with Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The protest, advertised by a supporter group going by the name of ‘1867 Group’ on social media, saw a small number of tennis balls thrown onto the field of play in the 15th minute.

The 1867 Group took to social media after the game to claim ‘hundreds’ of balls had been confiscated from supporters on their way into the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A flag was pictured being taken off fans before kick-off as per guidance that all flags and banners must be pre-approved by the club for usage in the ground - as is standard policy at most stadiums.

The match was broadcast live on Sky television.

The protest gathered a mixed response from other fans within the stadium, some who booed and some who joined in chanting against Chansiri, as has occurred in previous matches this season.

“It wasn’t too distracting for us,” said Sheffield Wednesday goalscorer Anthony Musaba when asked of the reaction of the players. “It can happen.

“I think we tried to focus on our game when that happened. We used it to recharge ourself, quick drink or quick treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In every moment or every situation you have to take the positive. It don’t think it distracted us.”

Musaba’s manager Xisco took a less positive view on the protest, suggesting his side lost momentum in the match thanks to the stoppage in play.

Wednesday had started the match well but seemed to be the better team throughout the first half, with Musaba opening the scoring on 38 minutes.

Xisco said: “In that moment I felt we had a good moment in the game and after we lost that situation. The coach changes the pressure after this moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only me, the stadium enjoyed the first half and this is me, I will try to put my focus on the future. What happened before 10 years, nothing matters. I am trying to think about today, tomorrow, after tomorrow.”

Asked whether the protests represented another indication that unrest at Wednesday is making his task ‘the impossible job’, the Spaniard reacted defiantly.

“I know I can do it,” he said. “I know what I can do to improve this team. The most important is that I believe in my players. It doesn’t matter what other people tell me, I believe in the guys.