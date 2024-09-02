Sheffield Wednesday figure departing Owls for Premier League club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday analyst, Liam Bracken, is leaving the club after more than six years of service.

Bracken first joined the Owls in 2018 as an academy analyst, but rose up through the ranks over the years to become a key figure in the club’s first team. Working closely with Richard Stirrup he played a big part in Wednesday’s promotion season under Darren Moore, and remained in place once Danny Röhl came on board.

Now, though, it has been confirmed that he is departing Hillsborough for a new venture, but he leaves with some fantastic memories to look back upon – from winning the U18s Northern League and National play-offs, to last season’s Great Escape.

Steve Ellis

“Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “A club with a group of staff and players, no matter the year, I will always look back on with good memories. Never a dull moment with a bit of success along the way. Onto the next chapter…”

The Star understands that Bracken is set to undertake a job at a Premier League club after being offered the chance to step up to the top-flight of English football, and he’ll be hoping to take his career to the next level having honed his craft in South Yorkshire.

The news of his exit follows the announcement earlier this week that Wednesday had snapped up Accrington Stanley’s Ben King – their Head of Coaching and Player Development – as a replacement, with the former Watford man joining Röhl’s technical team.

Wednesday are currently being put through their paces as the international break begins and they look to fix some of the issues that have led to them hitting a barren run in the Championship – they’ll be hoping to put things right when they return to action against Queens Park Rangers in a couple of weeks’ time.