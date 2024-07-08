Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have a promoted a background figure to help assist the smooth running of their first team activities this season.

A summer refresh at pitch level at Sheffield Wednesday has extended into the team working behind Danny Röhl and his coaching staff to ensure a hiccup-free logistical planning of the forthcoming campaign with a beefing-up of the first team’s operational arm.

The Wednesday boss described a ‘very slim structure’ at S6 towards the end of last season and spoke about a ‘short chain of command’ with regard to how the club was run. In an interview with a German news outlet in February, Röhl thanked his coaching staff for their help in taking on some extra-curricular responsibilities and seemed to suggest he was directly involved in the sourcing of hotels for away matches - though The Star has since been told that behind the scenes he was bemused by the scale of response to what was a moment seemingly misinterpreted.

Nevertheless, structures around the team have been strengthened in recent weeks. Talks between the manager and Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri at the start of the summer led to the awarding of a new three-year contract after the pair discussed fresh requirements heading into the new campaign. Röhl has already welcomed the addition of Niklas Lanwehr to his analysis department from Frankfurt and in recent interviews has spoken about further restructuring tweaks behind the senior side.

Now The Star can report that highly thought-of background figure Craig Chappell has been promoted from the club’s academy set-up to take on a position as ‘First Team Operations Lead’ and alongside other important responsibilities will head-up the logistics of getting the side around the country - hotel bookings among them. A UEFA B-License qualified coach, he steps up from a similar previous role in the club’s academy having worked at Rochdale before joining Wednesday in March 2020. He’ll work alongside Debbie Walker and Lindsey Hinton in overseeing operational responsibilities.