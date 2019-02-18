Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri to serve one-match suspension after Rotherham United red card

Four-goal Owls forward Fernando Forestieri will serve a one-match suspension following his red card against Rotherham United.

The 29-year-old was shown a second yellow card by referee Darren England following his over-exuberant celebrations, including a high-five with a Wednesday fan on the pitch, after the Owls snatched a dramatic late draw versus the Millers.

Fernando Forestieri was sent off against Rotherham United

Wednesday boss Steve Bruce branded Forestieri's dismissal as "ridiculous", saying: "It is what we play football for to score in the last minute and celebrate with your supporters. Why didn't the ref send off the other 10 who were jumping in the crowd as well?"

BBC pundit Stephen Warnock also questioned England's call.

"That [sending off] is an absolute disgrace," he said. "You book someone for that. Come on!

"Why the referee feels he has to do that. It must be something in the law book to say he must be booked."

The Owls will be without the services of Forestieri when they welcome Swansea City to Hillsborough this weekend.

Forestieri, who has been hampered by a number of injuries in the past 18 months, has already served a three-match ban this term for his involvement in the pre-season fracas at Mansfield Town last July. Forestieri and Mansfield Town midfielder Jacob Mellis admitted to misconduct charges, with Forestieri also fined £25,000.