Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri returns to action

Fernando Forestieri will get his first taste of competitive action since August when he features for Sheffield Wednesday U23s this afternoon.

The forward has been handed a starting berth for the clash with Coventry City at Hillsborough, which kicks off at 1pm.

Forestieri underwent knee surgery in August last year and has stepped up his recovery in recent weeks.

Joost van Aken will also start this afternoon's game as he recovers from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day.

Owls to face Coventry U23 : Dawson, O’Grady, van Aken, Baker, Nielsen, Williams, Hughes, Kirby, Preston, Forestieri, Borukov. Subs: Wallis, West, J Lee, Waldock, Lonchar