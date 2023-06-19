Former Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Fernando Forestieri is posting Erling Haaland-esque numbers in the Malaysian Super League, inspiring his side to a remarkable lead in the league table.

The Argentina-born forward became a terrace hero during a stint at S6 that saw the Owls undertake two Championship play-off campaigns before injury stunted his contribution. He left South Yorkshire having netted 40 Owls goals in 134 appearances in 2020.

After a spell in Italy with Udinese, The Star broke the news that Forestieri would sign for big spending Malaysian Super League outfit Johor Darul Ta'zim in January 2022.

Things have gone pretty well since. In just 18 months Forestieri has collected five trophies, bagging 21 goals in 35 matches last season as Johor romped to a domestic treble.

But it is this season that is shaping up to be something quite remarkable for the former Italy youth international. In 15 outings he has a remarkable tally of 25 direct goal involvements - 15 goals and 10 assists - and sits at the top of the goalscorers table.

In fact, Forestieri has failed to offer a goal or assist in only one match so far - an opening day win over Terengganu FC in February.

With former Swansea City defender Jordi Amat in defence wearing the captain’s armband, Johor have won every game they have played this season. They’ve opened up an 11-point lead over second-placed Selangor having scored 54 goals and conceded only two in their 14 league matches.

