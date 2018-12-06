Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri facing another spell on the sidelines

Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Star can reveal that Forestieri looks set to be out of action for a minimum of six weeks after scans revealed he tore his hamstring in Saturday's heavy away defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Forestieri, a half-time substitute at Ewood Park, hobbled off deep into added on time as the Owls slipped to a sixth defeat in their last eight Championship outings.

His latest injury setback means Forestieri will play no part in Wednesday's busy festive programme.

It has been stop-start campaign for Forestieri. The 28-year-old made a promising start, scoring in the opening-day loss to Wigan Athletic before coolly converting a penalty in their home draw with Hull City.

Forestieri lost his place in the Wednesday starting eleven after their woeful performance against Brentford. The Argentine-born player was utilised as an impact sub in the victories over Millwall, Ipswich Town and Reading.

Forestieri then missed three matches through suspension after the first international break after he was handed a misconduct charge by the Football Association relating to the controversial pre-season friendly at Mansfield Town.

After completing his ban, the mercurial forward started the Sky televised clash with promotion-chasing Leeds United. Just days after the Yorkshire derby tussle, Forestieri claimed his third goal of the campaign versus West Bromwich Albion.

But Forestieri was unavailable for five fixtures after hurting his hamstring in the Owls' battling win over Bristol City. He flew to Spain to receive treatment and resumed full training at the end of October but manager Jos Luhukay decided not to risk Forestieri against Norwich City or Sheffield United. Luhukay unleashed Forestieri in the narrow Derby County defeat.

Forestieri's fresh knock is a blow to Wednesday, who entertain 20th-placed Rotherham United on Saturday.

