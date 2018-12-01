Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri could be set for another spell on the sidelines after fresh injury blow

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday are sweating on the fitness of Fernando Forestieri after the forward sustained another injury.

Forestieri hobbled off during the Owls’ sorry 4-2 loss at Blackburn in the closing stages.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay.......Pic Steve Ellis

Manager Jos Luhukay said afterwards that the injury is a reoccurence of a hamstring problem - something that kept the Argentine out for over a month earlier this season.

Forestieri had come on as a half-time substitute against Rovers and Luhukay hopes the injury is not as serious as before.

Luhukay said: “Yet again he has a problem with his hamstring.

“He will go for a scan Tuesday or Wednesday.

“We hope not again that he will be (out) for six, seven or eight weeks.”

Forestieri has scored three in 13 games this season.