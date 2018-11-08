Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias in contention for Sheffield derby

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a double boost ahead of Friday’s Steel City derby after boss Jos Luhukay revealed Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias are available for selection.

It was previously thought that the pair would miss the game at Bramall Lane due to hamstring injuries.

Fernando Forestieri. Pic Steve Ellis.

However, Owls’ chief Luhukay confirmed at his press conference that the duo have been training and that both are fully-fit for selection against Chris Wilder’s team.

“Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias have trained last week and this week with no problems,” said the Dutchman.

“So maybe we will think about these two players that tomorrow maybe they can help the team.

“I will speak with both players after today’s training session.

Marco Matias.

“They have made very good progression and have been training intensive and hard.

“The decision for me is that when the medical team give the green light, that maybe they can help the team in the second half.”

Only last week Luhukay had said: “It is not possible that Fernando (can) play against Sheffield United.”

