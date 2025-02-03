Popular Sheffield Wednesday man, Pol Valentin, is believed to have attracted interest from the Turkish Super Lig.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, who the Owls signed from Sporting Gijon in 2023, became a fan favourite on the back of his performances in Wednesday’s great escape last season, and has previously been of interest to clubs overseas – only for Wednesday to rebuff their advances.

Now, with Valentin being restricted to limited appearances in Danny Röhl’s side this season, The Star understands that an as-yet-unnamed top-flight Turkish club has had conversations about trying to sign the Spaniard and tempt him from Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still over a week left of the transfer window in Turkey, meaning that even if a deal isn’t done today they may still look to try and get a deal done, however it remains to be seen whether the Owls would be open to losing the former Gimnastic defender once they’re unable to try and find a replacement.

Valentin has played 67 times for Wednesday, who turned down an approach from Maccabi Tel Aviv in the summer, but if Röhl is looking to open up more spots in his squad for a late push then a deal may be considered.

With just a few hours left until the English transfer window closes, it still seems to be very quiet on the transfer front at Middlewood Road – though there is still time for that to change, just like it did last January with the likes of Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join