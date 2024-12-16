Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Sam Hutchinson, says that joining Sheffield Wednesday ‘probably the best thing’ that he did in his career.

Hutchinson, who signed for the Owls three times in total, made over 200 appearances in the club’s colours between 2014 and 2022, becoming a very popular figure for his all-or-nothing attitude and fighting spirit. He was also part of the group of players that got within touching distance of returning to the Premier League.

Since leaving the club, ‘Hutch’ has gone on to play for Reading and - most recently - AFC Wimbledon, and speaking to the Dons’ media team after recently penning a short-term deal at the club, he opened up a bit about his time at Hillsborough and why it means so much to him - also recalling his fallout with previous Owls manager, Garry Monk.

The 35-year-old said, “I got sent out to Wednesday (on loan from Chelsea), and it’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done… I loved Wednesday, and I would say that as much as Chelsea is my club, Wednesday is like my club. I spent eight years there, my two boys were born in Sheffield, and we were very much part of the community. Everyone at the club was really good to me, like really good to me. And the fanbase was brilliant, they knew what they got with me, and I started playing midfield when I was 24 - just started running around kicking people.

“I moved to Pafos because I fell out with Garry Monk, and I had America but there was trouble there at the time and my wife didn’t want to move with the kids, so I moved to Pafos by myself… It just wasn’t right, and then obviously Garry Monk got the sack and I went straight back to Wednesday!”

Hutchinson made his league debut for Wimbledon over the weekend as he helped them to a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in League One - and was booked in the eighth minute.