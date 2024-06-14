Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday assistant, Chris Powell, has been named on the King’s Birthday Honours List for 2024.

Powell, who has become a very popular figure at Hillsborough since joining Danny Röhl’s staff, played a massive part in the club’s great escape in 2023/24, but his achievements at Wednesday are just the latest on a long list that he’s been involved in over the course of his career.

The 54-year-old won numerous trophies and awards during his playing and managerial career at clubs such as Charlton Athletic, West Ham United and Leicester City, however has also done lots off the field - including a five-year role as chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association - as he sought to do his bit for others.

It’s a combination of all of those things, in addition to his work with the English national team of course, that has led to him being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire on the King’s latest honours list, and he said that it is something ‘beyond his expectations’.

“I am delighted and humbled to receive the honour of an MBE for services to football,” Powell said. “The game I love has given so much to me, but this recognition wouldn’t be possible without the support of so many people, including everyone at Links Primary School, Cranmer Middle School and Raynes Park High School.

“I would also like to thank the staff, players and supporters at the clubs I played for, managed and coached. I am proud to have represented each and every one of them on the pitch and on the touchline. I always thought that representing my country and The FA would be the pinnacle of my career, as both a player and a coach, but this honour is beyond my expectations.

“Additionally, I would like to thank The PFA for all their support, and for having the great honour of being their Chairman. I feel it is also appropriate to give mention to the charities I work with and represent, such as Prostate Cancer UK, Show Racism the Red Card, Kick It Out (Let’s Kick Racism out of Football) and The Football Foundation, all of whom do incredible work, and I’m proud to support.

“I would like to express my gratitude to my friends in the game and outside of football, and a special mention to my children, Morgan and Ché, for all their love and support, as well as my wife, Sophia and my dear mother, Elaine. Without their sacrifice, wisdom and knowledge, I wouldn’t have achieved half of what I have.

“Given that this honour is for services to football, I will save my final word for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. Since joining as an assistant coach in October 2023, I cannot thank the club, the staff players and fans enough for their support, it has meant more than they will ever know.

“Being able to continue my journey in football, when I wasn’t sure what the future held for me, has given me professional purpose and a great deal of personal satisfaction... Thank you to everyone in my life, along my footballing journey, this award is for you.”