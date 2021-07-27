Sheffield Wednesday favourite on his big ambition after Hillsborough return

That’s the take of returning fan favourite Jack Hunt who was part of the Wednesday sides that reached back-to-back playoff campaigns under Carlos Carvalhal towards the start of Dejphon Chansiri’s time as owner.

The 30-year-old has returned to Hillsborough after three years at Bristol City and hopes to make an immediate return to the Championship with Darren Moore’s men.

Reflecting on his previous time at Wednesday for a moment, he looked forward to what he says he came back to achieve at S6.

Jack Hunt attempts to take the ball from Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass during his time at Bristol City.

Speaking to swfc.co.uk, Hunt said: “It almost feels like unfinished business because when I was here before, we didn’t quite get over the line for promotion twice, obviously that was to get into the Premier League.

“The task in front of us now is to get promotion back to the Championship and that is the reason I have come here to do that this season.

“The last time I was in League One I experienced promotion and hopefully if I can pass on any advice and go through that again, then there would be no place in my eyes that’s better to do that than here.”

Hunt said it was a simple decision to re-join the club at which he made 108 appearances in two seasons.