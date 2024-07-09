Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s early summer transfer business is exciting those within the existing squad - with one popular figure admitting his eye is on a ‘pinnacle’ prize heading into the new campaign.

Over the summer Callum Paterson saw a one-year option taken on his contract by the club to extend his time at S6 into a fifth campaign. Along with Marvin Johnson, who saw the same clause enacted, he served as the first bit of work done in what has already been a whirlwind summer of activity.

And speaking to The Star, the Scotland international is encouraged and excited by the scale of business already done rather than in any way threatened - becoming the latest Wednesday figure to speak about the high ceiling on what the Owls can achieve this season.

“It's exciting to see some new faces,” he said. “At one stage you looked around and it looked a bit thin on the ground really, but you can't help but trust in the gaffer and we'll see some quality.

“We started poorly and if we'd had the form that we managed to get under the new gaffer then I think everyone knows we would have been a lot higher in the table. If we can continue the momentum we had last year we'll be strong. It's fingers crossed that everything can work out for us.”

Paterson watched on from home as his beloved Scotland crashed out of the Euros without a win. He met up with Liam Palmer to watch their chastening opening match defeat to hosts Germany - a draw with Switzerland and late defeat to Hungary saw them finish bottom of the group.

Paterson has not been called upon by Steve Clarke since he played a part in qualification for the previous Euros and their famous penalty shootout win in Serbia in November 2020. Despite that, the versatile Owls is hoping to add to his 17 caps.

He said: “It wasn't the greatest event (Scotland’s Euros showing), but at times the boys played some good stuff in a tough group. It's a bit disappointing and obviously I wasn't involved so I was looking at it from a fan's perspective. I'd have liked to have been involved but it is what it is.