A modern day Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite is back in football after a period as a free agent - and has jumped into a promotion race.

Sam Hutchinson made 207 appearances for the Owls across two stints, playing in three different play-off campaigns including back-to-back Premier League promotion tilts under Carlos Carvalhal. The tough-tackling midfielder - who ended up playing in defence during Darren Moore’s League One efforts before his release from the club in 2022 - was a strong personality at Middlewood Road and wore the captain’s armband on occasion.

Now, after leaving crisis club Reading earlier this year, 35-year-old Hutchinson is back and signed on at League Two promotion hopefuls AFC Wimbledon in a signing announced on Tuesday evening. He joins the historic club sat in sixth place in the fourth tier on 30 points with a game in hand of some of the teams ahead of them.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: “He’s a fit lad, he’s experienced and he’s played hundreds of games in the leagues above ours. He was available and ready to come in and train straight away. This is a great opportunity for him to get matches and build his fitness. It helps us in the short-term as we are experiencing an unprecedented situation with injuries. He also offers flexibility as he is comfortable in midfield and defence.”

The move extends the career of the former Chelsea hotshot, who initially retired from football owing to a knee injury in his early 20s before roaring back to enjoy a stellar EFL career.