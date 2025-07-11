Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that 19-year-old attacker, Favour Onukwuli, has signed a new deal at the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager had a very tough campaign last time out after his season was cut short by a nasty injury that required surgery, but now he’ll be hoping to kick on once again after his recovery, speaking of his gratitude to the club for continuing to show faith in in his ability.

“Young forward Favour Onukwuli has signed a new contract with the Owls,” the club said today. “The pacy attacker joined Wednesday from the Volenti Academy, signing his first professional contract at Hillsborough in January 2023. The 19-year-old is a regular for our Under-21s and spoke of his delight after extending his stay in S6.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favour Onukwuli has signed a new Wednesday contract

He then went on to tell the club’s official website, “I’m very pleased. Last season was very hard with injuries and setbacks, but the fact I’ve got another contract shows the club has a lot of faith and trust in me, I’m very grateful and I want to thank God that I’m able to sign.

“I thank God every day, it’s been a great journey with lots of ups and downs. I’m so grateful. I remember signing my first professional deal, and I didn’t want it to end there.

“I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience playing at the higher level, in these games you learn a lot from the players and coaches teaching you the tactical point of view, which I didn’t know much before joining. So, from then to now, I’m really happy with my progression and have installed a lot more into my game. I’m a big believer, I want to be around the first team environment and learn more, that’s my goal for the season to come."

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join