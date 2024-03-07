Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Onlookers have spotted that a steadfast connection between supporters and at pitch-level has been reinstated in recent weeks. Post-match celebrations between players, coaching staff and those in the stands have been riotous as they continue to forge their way through what has seemed at times to be an unlikely attempt to recover a horror start to the season.

Five wins in six matches has kept pace with an upturn in form elsewhere towards the bottom of the table and then some, cutting a gap on the safety places that once scaled 12 points to nothing. After Tuesday's win over Plymouth Argyle only goal difference separates them from those spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Röhl and his coaching staff have taken on the bulk of praise from those outside looking in for their role in moulding a remarkable resurgence. Since Jeff Hendrick's last-gasp equaliser against Leicester City the club have maintained play-off chasing form, a world away from the run of one point in 10 matches that started their season under previous manager Xisco. Röhl has often pressed the need for his players to receive more praise for their adaptability and willingness to take on a new style of play.

Invited to take the player's share of the plaudits in a recent conversation with The Star, midfielder Will Vaulks baulked at the idea those within the squad deserved heightened praise. "I don't think we deserve much praise to be honest, if I'm being brutal about it," he said. "There have been a lot of things against us this season but I'm not going to make excuses. As players, there are lots of times we could have been a lot better and I don't think it's the time to ask fans for more praise. The manager deserves it because he's turned it round."

On their hugely impressive run of form - which comes under threat ahead of back-to-back clashes with automatic promotion scrappers Leeds United and Ipswich Town over the next two weekends - Vaulks was quick to point out the fans' role in helping to rescue Wednesday's chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have shown an improvement, definitely," he said. "We've bought into it, we've tried to stick together and show the fans that no matter how we're playing, we'll give everything. The majority of games, if not every game, that we'll fight to the end, we'll run and we'll do what Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is about. This is a city that demands it and as soon as we drop off that, the fans will let you know.