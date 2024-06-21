Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday fans will like what a former boss of Yan Valery’s has said about him with the defender’s Hillsborough move now confirmed.

The Tunisia international has previously spoken about his desire to return to England having spent much of his career with Southampton, and he now gets his wish. The move sees Valery link up with Owls boss Danny Rohl again with the pair having worked together at St Mary’s.

The deal involves an undisclosed fee, but Wednesday are getting a 25-year-old Tunisia international who has experience across the English and French top flights. They are also getting a player with a strong and reliable character, according to former Southampton boss and current Wolfsburg boss Hasenhuttl.

Hasenthuttl was asked about Valery’s exit to Angers back in 2022 and he told the Daily Echo: “It was not easy to let him leave but he was always a very respectful character. Especially in the last two years, he had a massive change in his character because he became a father. You can see that does something with a young person.”

The former Saints boss added: “I think for him to go back to France was a very big chance and we didn’t let him down there and tried to help him and support him, the same we did with (Oriol) Romeu. A guy who is always respectful and working hard for this club gets all the support he needs to get from us.”

That will be reassuring to Wednesday fans as they prepare to welcome Valery, as will the full-back’s recent admission that he wants to live in England. He told Football90: “Actually, I have become English. When I go to England, I immediately feel this calmness and this way of living that I personally prefer.

“If I had the chance to go back to England, I’d take it. I have really felt a warmth and things that I think are normal for a human being. He shouldn’t be bitter or not like his neighbour just because he’s different or because he sees life differently. We all live together, if you can help your neighbour, you help them. It’s more like that in England. You find that less easily in France.”

Speaking about his departure from Southampton back in 2022, Valery told The Athletic: “I’m someone who is honest and say how I feel. Tottenham was the first match and I wasn’t expecting to play. We had the lead but were losing 2-1 (at half-time). Maybe I lost a few balls but apart from that, Son (Heung-min) didn’t do anything down my side. I felt good defensively.