Sheffield Wednesday fans will be relieved after relegation rivals make key decision
Sheffield Wednesday have been spared a potential nightmare amid managerial movement at the bottom of the Championship. Plymouth Argyle sacked their manager Ian Foster after a disastrous run that has seen them drop to the edge of relegation in their first season back in the second tier.
Despite spending much of the season higher up in the bottom half, Argyle have lost eight of their last 11 games, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone and two points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday. After Plymouth dismissed Foster, there were immediate claims of Neil Warnock returning to the club.
Warnock, who has performed miracles aplenty at both ends of the Championship, managed Plymouth between 1995 and 1997 and still lives close by in Devon. Warnock's return would have been a nightmare for the Owls, given his clear track record of saving teams from relegation trouble, as he has recently done with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.
The veteran boss is also available after a brief interim spell with Aberdeen, but he will not be getting a call from the Pilgrims this time around. That's because it has been confirmed that first team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take the reins until the end of the season.
That may be a risky move given Plymouth's proximity to the bottom three, though he does at least know the squad, while a new manager would be starting from zero with just six games to play. It remains to be seen whether it is good news for Wednesday, but most Owls fans, despite their dislike for Warnock, would prefer to see Nancekivell get a crack at it than the former Blades boss.
