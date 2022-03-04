Sheffield Wednesday fans told their tickets have been cancelled ahead of Lincoln City trip
Sheffield Wednesday fans hoping to watch the Owls’ clash from the home end at Lincoln City this weekend have been told the purchase of their tickets have been cancelled.
The move follows speculation on social media as to a spike in numbers of newly-registered Lincoln accounts buying tickets online.
Imps CEO Liam Scully posted on social media to explain the process the club have put in place to ensure no Wednesday supporters have been able to ‘beat the system’.
“In response to many tweets/posts/forum comments,” he tweeted.
“Details of all suspect new Lincoln fans were shared with the SWFC ticket office this morning.
“A large number also known to SWFC.
“Based on a fair guess and risk assessment, we have cancelled these tickets and provided a refund.”
Replying to a Wednesday fan who felt the actions taken had been unfair, Scully said: “I 100% sympathise with this view, and for those who know me, see I campaign passionately in the interests of fans. That said, all games have to be assessed based on risk and graded intelligence
“Also, as a point of clarity, no one is suggesting criminal behaviour or criminalising anyone; we are just saying no thank you to fans that we believe support SWFC being in our home end - that is well within our rights and scope of ground regulations.”
Travelling Wednesday supporters have dominated away grounds all season, with many League One sides having extended their away allocations to accommodate. Lincoln offered a handsome allocation of 2,000 tickets.