Sheffield Wednesday fans told their tickets have been cancelled ahead of Lincoln City trip

The move follows speculation on social media as to a spike in numbers of newly-registered Lincoln accounts buying tickets online.

Imps CEO Liam Scully posted on social media to explain the process the club have put in place to ensure no Wednesday supporters have been able to ‘beat the system’.

“In response to many tweets/posts/forum comments,” he tweeted.

“Details of all suspect new Lincoln fans were shared with the SWFC ticket office this morning.

“A large number also known to SWFC.

“Based on a fair guess and risk assessment, we have cancelled these tickets and provided a refund.”

Replying to a Wednesday fan who felt the actions taken had been unfair, Scully said: “I 100% sympathise with this view, and for those who know me, see I campaign passionately in the interests of fans. That said, all games have to be assessed based on risk and graded intelligence

Lincoln City's Sincil Bank.

“Also, as a point of clarity, no one is suggesting criminal behaviour or criminalising anyone; we are just saying no thank you to fans that we believe support SWFC being in our home end - that is well within our rights and scope of ground regulations.”