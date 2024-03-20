Sheffield Wednesday fans handed ticket boost with sell-out expected
The Owls will make the trip to Middlesbrough on Easter Monday, April 1, in what will be their second of eight matches left to play in their Championship relegation scrap. Danny Röhl's side sit one point short of the safety places and will be looking for a points haul across the Easter weekend, with the visit of Swansea City arriving on Friday March 29.
An initial allocation of 2,058 tickets were granted to the travelling Wednesday support by Boro, though on Wednesday afternoon that number was raised to 2,106 after another 488 tickets were made available by the Teesside club. The Owls are expected to sell out their allocation fast as their safety battle enters its final weeks.