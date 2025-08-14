'Black and gold until it's sold': 23 great photos as Sheffield Wednesday fans cheer on youthful Owls - gallery

Joe Crann
Published 14th Aug 2025, 13:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday fans headed over to Bolton Wanderers with little to no expectation of a victory in the Carabao Cup.

A youthful team was predicted, going up against a battle-hardened League One outfit, but still the fans descended on Greater Manchester to show support to the youngsters who would be taking to the field at the Toughsheet Stadium.

In the end, though, it was one of those nights. One of those nights that football fans live for. Wednesday’s teenagers ran themselves into the ground, and after goals from Gui Siqueira, Ike Ugbo and Reece Johnson, very nearly won it in normal time. Bolton kept pegging them back, and it finished 3-3, but then another youngster, Pierce Charles, did his bit to secure victory with two saves in the penalty shootout.

Here you can check out some fantastic photos from the away end at Bolton - can you spot anyone you know?

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans cheering on their young Owls at Bolton Wanderers

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans cheering on their young Owls at Bolton Wanderers

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans cheering on their young Owls at Bolton Wanderers

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans cheering on their young Owls at Bolton Wanderers

