Sheffield Wednesday fans still doing their bit for League One promotion push

With long early season trips to Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle already in the tank as well as the hop, skip and jump to Rotherham United, the club confirmed on Monday that Saturday’s 360-mile, seven-hour round trip to Ipswich Town is a sell-out of 1,892 tickets in the away end.

After three matches without a win, it’s set to be an important clash.

Like Wednesday, ambitious Ipswich – led sometime Owls-linked manager Paul Cook – brought in a huge number of players over the summer and have struggled to get straight into consistent performance and lie 19th in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters are renowned as some of the best away supporters in the EFL.

Indeed, they claimed only their first win of the League One season over the weekend, a 1-0 win over Lincoln City.

Speaking earlier this season, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “I was told about them before I came to Wednesday and it’s such a pleasure to see and hear them for myself.

“I felt so sorry for all the fans not being able to watch their team and watch their football for those 18 months. So to have them back is fantastic, they make such a difference to the players and we want them all to know that. They have their football back.”