Sheffield Wednesday fans snapped in 17 belting photos taken at Leeds United clash

Sheffield Wednesday supporters were out in force to watch their side earn their first point of the season and climb off the bottom of the Championship table on Saturday.

By Alex Miller
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST

Leeds United’s Elland Road acted as the venue for a determined Wednesday performance that delivered a goalless draw.

The Owls frustrated their opponents and came away with a deserved draw, heading into the international break with a bit more of a skip in their step with work to be done.

Owls fans were in good voice and gave an equally good account of themselves in West Yorkshire.

Wednesday photogapher Harriett Massey was on hand to capture the away day.

Here are 17 fan photos from the Yorkshire derby.

1. Owls fans at Elland Road. Pic: Harriett Massey

2. Owls fans at Elland Road. Pic: Harriett Massey

3. Owls fans at Elland Road. Pic: Harriett Massey

4. Owls fans at Elland Road. Pic: Harriett Massey

