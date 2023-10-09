Another strong Hillsborough crowd rolled through the gates of Hillsborough on Saturday as managerless Sheffield Wednesday rallied to a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town.

The Owls had a couple of chances on the day and kept Huddersfield well at arm’s length, with former boss Darren Moore in the opposition dugout.

It gave Wednesday their third point in what has been a slow start to the campaign they will want to kickstart with their new manager at the helm on the other side of the international break.

Wednesdayites were out in force once more - here are a few photos taken of the terraces.

