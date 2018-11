Fernando Forestieri is not in the Sheffield Wednesday matchday squad for tonight's derby at Bramall Lane.

On Thursday, manager Jos Luhukay had said the mercurial forward had been training all week and was likely to be in the squad for the game against Sheffield United.

But the teams were revealed an hour before kick-off tonight and the Argentine is not involved at all. Marco Matias, the other player who Luhukay mentioned yesterday, is involved and is on the bench.