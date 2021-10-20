His departure by ‘mutual consent’ was confirmed by the club this morning after he marked 1,000 games in management against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday when the Magpies were beaten 3-1.

Bruce, aged 60, joined the club in July 2019 following his controversial exit from the Owls just five months into the job.

He took his trusted assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence with him to the North East, having previously worked with the pair at several clubs.

They will remain in their positions following Bruce’s exit.

Following the news, there was little sympathy among many Sheffield Wednesday fans for a man who also had a stint in charge of Sheffield United earlier in his career.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has left his position at Newcastle United (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

@Michael_Bramall claimed Bruce ‘deserves all he gets’ after ‘doing the dirty’ on Sheffield Wednesday.

@Ryan_Walker21 added: “I don't feel a bit sorry for him after how he treated Sheffield Wednesday.

"He left the Owls with his dignity in tatters two years ago and somehow that is forgotten about.”

And @TomDoncaster wrote: “He isn’t a saint, #swfc gave him a couple months when they signed him to help with his personal life, we got behind him and he ran at the first opportunity.

"I’m not saying he deserves all the abuse he gets but he certainly isn’t all that good.”

Alan Biggs was measured in his response.

He wrote: “Bruce tested football’s toxicity to the limit, bossing Brum then Villa, SAFC then NUFC; moving a lot.