Some 2,600 Wednesday fans made the trip to the Riverside Stadium to watch a 2-0 defeat that manager Danny Röhl later admitted flattered his side - a setback he challenged his players to come back from as they have done at stages this season.

A full repertoire of Wednesday songs were belted from the away end throughout a second half in which the Owls were outdone in every meaningful metric by a Boro side who are now six matches unbeaten. Players walking over to applaud their travelling support were met with frustration from some quarters.

Another sell-out away allocation will arrive at QPR on Saturday as Wednesday stare down the final six matches of their Championship survival scrap. Defeat on Teesside means they sit two points back on the safety spots.

"The fans are massive," Röhl said on a supporter base he described as 'Premier League level'. "If we had this performance every week then we would have a different situation maybe. It is unbelievable how many fans come with us all the time, even in difficult situations. It is the first time (they have booed), although also Huddersfield they were disappointed. We have six games to go."

QPR, not long marooned in the bottom three with Wednesday, have rallied to back-to-back wins that have elevated them to 16th in the second tier table, six points clear of Huddersfield Town in 22nd and seven clear of the Owls a place further back. A furious Röhl was not keen to entertain the idea the trip to West London was any more or less important than any of their remaining fixtures.