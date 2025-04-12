Watch Sheffield Wednesday fans turn their back at Hillsborough in protest of Dejphon Chansiri's ownership

By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 12th Apr 2025, 15:41 BST
Sheffield Wednesday fans could be seen turning their backs at Hillsborough in the 10th minute of their game against Oxford United.

Wednesday are taking on the U’s at home as they go in search of a first victory at S6 since back in January, but lots of talk around the club lately has been regarding off-the-field issues amid unpaid wages and a narrowly-avoided transfer ban. The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust put out a call to action on the back of it, to show their discontent under Dejphon Chansiri’s tenure, asking supporters to turn away for the 10th minute.

They said in a statement earlier this week, “We urge all supporters to turn their backs on the match for one minute during the 10th minute of this weekend's game against Oxford United and remain silent. This symbolic gesture will show our disdain for the owner's disrespect towards our players, staff, and fans... We stand in solidarity with the players, coaches, and staff. Join us in this protest to demand the respect Sheffield Wednesday deserves.”

You can watch the video at the top of the page, with many supporters seen joining the protest in order to voice their displeasure.

