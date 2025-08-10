It’s been a summer of chaos at Hillsborough that has seen fans left to stress about the future of their football club amid ongoing issues over wages and other unpaid amounts that left them embargoed and also under a fee restriction until the end of the winter transfer window in 2027. The embargo has been lifted, but the restriction remains.

Owner, Dejphon Chansiri, is at the forefront of everything, with the Thai businessman being much maligned by the Owls fanbase, and ahead of their game against Leicester it was decided that they would make their feelings known on live television by leaving what was a sold-out away end completely empty until five minutes after kick off.

Check out the gallery below to see some images from the King Power Stadium, where Wednesday fans made their thoughts clear via empty seats, flyers, and even a flyover. Some powerful stuff from supporters.

