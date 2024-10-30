Sheffield Wednesday fans have a reputation to uphold, so it’s no surprise to see them selling out away ends every week - regardless of circumstance.

We saw it at Brentford last night, for a Tuesday night Carabao Cup game on TV, and also a few days earlier when Wednesdayites filled up their allocation at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park on a Friday evening.

Our ‘All Wednesday’ host, Joe Crann, was part of the crowd for that fixture to see Josh Windass and Michael Smith grab a couple of great goals up close, and he spoke to fans, Danny Röhl and Smith about the away day experience and how important the support can be for the club.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!

Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.