Sheffield Wednesday fans offered free tickets to go north and support Owls icon Lee Bullen

Bullen was the triumphant captain of Paul Sturrock’s promotion-winning team of 2004/05 before he stepped into coaching at Hillsborough, when he took over as caretaker manager three times as part of a near two-decade association with the club.

That long stint ended last month when the Scot was named manager of Championship outfit Ayr United, who have reported a surge in online interest and social media engagement since they signed Bullen.

And now Owls season ticket holders have been invited to watch Ayr for free.

Former Sheffield Wednesday captain Lee Bullen is the manager of Ayr United.

In a club statement Ayr’s commercial Manager Martin Tocker said: “We were keen to do something after the Head Coach joined us and we saw just how highly regarded he was at his old club.

“Our social media channels had a huge uptake in followers and we just had to get through the latest round of restrictions in order announce our idea.

“I must also thank Sheffield Wednesday for their help in facilitating the plan but I do need to ask the Wednesday fans to leave their blue and white scarves at home when they visit!”

Bullen said: “It’s no secret how close to my heart the club are. I’d be delighted to welcome some fans to Somerset Park.”