Sheffield Wednesday look set to enjoy a season of progression under Danny Rohl and a slight improvement in results should see them pull clear of relegation trouble. The Owls could count themselves slightly unfortunate to have picked up 18 points from their first 15 games, but there have been plenty of signs they are moving in the right direction.

And with the opportunity to look upwards, rather than over their shoulder, Wednesday can approach the January transfer window with excitement as Rohl looks to strengthen. But Hillsborough recruitment chiefs must be careful to avoid repeating the mistakes of previous incumbents.

Moments of transfer genius are often remembered for years to come but so are the less inspired decisions. And with that in mind, the Star asked Wednesday fans for their most disappointing signings - scroll down to see who they picked out.

Almen Abdi Abdi (pictured here in a Watford shirt) was one of two Hornets players to join Wednesday in 2016, alongside full-back Daniel Pudil. But the Swiss international played just 23 games across three years before his release. His last professional game was for the Owls, with the midfielder retiring before finding a new club.

Joost van Aken A relative unknown when he arrived from SC Heerenveen in 2017 but two Netherlands U21 caps suggested there was something there. Wednesday fans never got to see the best of Van Aken, however, with the centre-back shipped off on loan to VfL Osnabruck between making just 32 league appearances across four seasons.

Marco Matias A product of the famed Sporting CP academy, Matias had early promise and even won a few Portuguese youth-level caps. But by the time of his 2015 Wednesday arrival, the winger hadn't played outside his home country. A belting first goal against Leeds was never built on and Matias scored just eight more across an injury-hit four-year spell in South Yorkshire.