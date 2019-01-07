Sheffield Wednesday fans left furious with The Sun ahead of tonight’s FA Cup draw

Sheffield Wednesday fans have hit out at the The Sun ahead of tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw.
Wednesday ensured their name would be in the hat tonight following their goalless draw with League One Luton Town on Saturday.
The draw will take place after Wolves host Liverpool tonight with Wednesday fans needing to look out for ball number 5.
Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers are the only two South Yorkshire sides left in the fourth round draw after Sheffield United and Rotherham United both crashed out at the weekend.
However, despite Sheffield United’s shock 1-0 defeat at home to non-league Barnet The Sun still mistakenly included the club’s crest in their fourth-round draw round up.
And, even worse, their badge was mistakenly used in place of Sheffield Wednesday’s to signify their ball number in tonight’s draw.
Unsurprisingly, the mistake has not gone down well with fans on social media.
Supporters on Sheffield Wednesday fan group ‘The Wednesday Sing’ were furious with the mistake, describing it as a ‘joke’.
Fans hoping to see the draw will need to tune into BBC One at around 10pm following the conclusion of Wolves vs Liverpool.
If you’ve not got access to a television then you can watch it on BBC iplayer with the fixtures taking place on the weekend of January 26/27.
These are the ball numbers
1 Bolton Wanderers
2 Millwall
3 Gillingham
4 Brentford
5 Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town
6 Manchester United
7 Everton
8 Tottenham Hotspur
9 Doncaster Rovers
10 Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
11 Chelsea
12 Crystal Palace
13 Derby County or Southampton
14 Accrington Stanley
15 Bristol City
16 Newport County
17 Oldham Athletic
18 Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City
19 Arsenal
20 Manchester City
21 Brighton and Hove Albion
22 West Ham United
23 Watford
24 Burnley
25 Queens Park Rangers
26 Barnet
27 Portsmouth
28 AFC Wimbledon
29 West Bromwich Albion
30 Middlesbrough
31 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool
32 Swansea City