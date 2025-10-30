Sheffield Wednesday forum, Owlstalk, is spearheading a push to try and help the club’s preparations for the game against Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls are in dire need of funds at the moment, with fans already contributing hundreds of thousands of pounds to the cause by way of ticket sales, merchandise and money spent in the concourse in order to make sure that everyone was paid on time for the month of October.

Administration is a huge step towards life without Dejphon Chansiri, but does come with other concerns. After being asked to help out on the financial side of things, Owlstalk has launched a push to try and raise £10,000 in order for the team to stay over ahead of the game against fellow relegation-battlers, Blackburn Rovers, and they’re hoping that 200 Wednesdayites could donate £50 each. It’s a big ask on top of everything that’s already been done, but they’re hoping to do their bit.

“As you know Sheffield Wednesday FC are currently in a period of administration,” they explained. “The first team has a fixture coming up away at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 6th December and Owlstalk have offered to raise £10,000 to cover the costs of overnight hotel stays for the first team players and management, and meeting room facilities for some proper video analysis sessions and to discuss tactics for the game.

“This is our biggest fundraiser to date and we’re calling on 200 Sheffield Wednesday fans to donate £50 each to raise this figure - to ensure the first team can be properly prepared for the fixture as we would all want them to be... So the idea is simple - 200 generous Sheffield Wednesday fans donate £50 each and the money we raise can be put aside for the first team to travel to this fixture and be as well prepared as we need them to be.

“We have from now until the start of December to raise this money for the club and our first team players. It’s a big challenge but I know that Owlstalk can easily achieve this one - it’s what we do best... Now - over to you - 200 Wednesday fans can really make a big difference here. Let’s get this amount raised and let’s get our first team sorted properly for this match.”

Meanwhile, Kris Wigfield, who is part of the administration team said of the drive, “As administrators we obviously must prioritise wages over overnight stays. However as a fan it pains me that the team are already fighting with two hands tied behind their back without their usual preparation being further hindered. Any help given here at least contributes to giving them a fighting chance”.

Wednesday have six games to play between now and then, with the hunt for a new owner ongoing in the hopes for a brighter future.