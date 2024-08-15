UGC

Sheffield Wednesday-mad football supporters weren’t about to risk not getting their hands on the Owls’ new limited edition third strip, settling themselves into long queues to get their hands on the sought-after shirt.

An engaging surprise marketing campaign saw the club ‘black-out’ the colouring on their social media feeds earlier this week, sparking conversation online as to the reason. Set to the tones of chart-raiding local band The Reytons, the big reveal was dropped to unanimously positive feedback, with the club - along with kit manufacturer Macron - following a modern trend for hugely popular ‘black-out’ kits. A greyed Wednesday badge sits on a waved black shirt and has received a glowing response for its design.

Wednesday announced that the kit, priced at £69 for an adults short-sleeved or £53 for the junior equivalent, was limited edition and would be released at 9am at the club’s Megastore or 10am online. Queues began well before the doors to the Megastore were opened and snaked through the car park, spilling out onto Penistone Road amid phenomenal demand.

Owls home and away supporter Christian Evans arrived at the ground well before 9am expecting to be able to park-up in the Megastore car park and beat the queues. Aged 32, he crawled from his bed to get his hands on a shirt despite having been working a night shift as a rail signaller until nearly 3am. His mission to get his hands on a shirt was complete after around two hours - some fans have told The Star they sat tight for two-and-a-half.

Speaking to The Star from the queue itself, Christian told The Star: “By the time I got here the car park was full. I ended up having to park way down Penistone Road, it was backed out! I’ve been queueing for about an hour and a half and the queue is still back up out there, it’s incredible. I’ve never, ever seen it this busy, ever. I’m just an obsessive Wednesday fan. I’ve got a season ticket, I barely miss a game and I get all the shirts the day they come out. I’m a mega-fan, I’m just obsessed with it.”

Christian’s is only one of hundreds of tales of commitment to the cause. Penistone Road queues are usually reserved for memories of early-1990s cup final ticket pursuits but the groundswell of good feeling in a hugely positive start to the season, as well as a savvy design and marketing campaign, appear to have taken third kit sales to new heights. It comes after a huge take-up on sales of the club’s orange away kit earlier this summer.

“A few clubs have done black-out kits and they’re really smart,” Christian said. “As soon as they posted about the shirt I knew there was no way I wasn’t getting down here for 9am. I’m amazed by the queues, I genuinely couldn’t believe it. I thought I’d beat the queue. We’re mad, aren’t we, Wednesday fans?”