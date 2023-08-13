News you can trust since 1887
Spot folk you know in 49 photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hull City and Stockport County matches

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have had a busy week, packing out the away end during a difficult afternoon at Hull City after watching the Owls nip through to the Carabao Cup second round thank to a penalty shootout win over Stockport County.

By Alex Miller
Published 13th Aug 2023, 16:23 BST

Goals from Lee Gregory, Juan Delgado and Michael Smith - along with a Barry Bannan ‘Banenka’ and two penalty saves from Devis Vasquez - were the high points of the week that was in what are the very early stages of Xisco’s Owls revolution.

As always, Wednesdayites were out in force.

Here are 49 images of Owls fans doing their thing. Tell us if you spot someone we know via our social media channels.

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hull City. Pic: Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hull City. Pic: Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hull City. Pic: Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hull City. Pic: Steve Ellis

