Sheffield Wednesday fans have hit out at Sky Sports after their away match against Norwich City was chosen to be broadcast live.

The Owls travel to Carrow Road on Friday, April 19, as they look to make a late surge for a play-off place with the game originally due to kick off at 3pm.

Sheffield Wednesday fans (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, the match is one of eight chosen by Sky Sports to be shown live over Easter and has now been moved to 7.45pm.

Sheffield United’s home clash against Nottingham Forest will also be shown live on Good Friday and the match will now be played at 12.30pm.

However, the news has not gone down well with Wednesday supporters who have hit out at Sky Sports for changing the kick-off time ‘without thinking of the fans’.

Travelling away fans, who already face a seven-hour round trip down to Norwich on Good Friday, will only finish watching their team at Carrow Road at around 9.30pm.

This means fans will only be arriving back in Sheffield at around 1am at the earliest.

Stephanie Humphrey tweeted: “Absolutely peeved with this. 3-4 hour drive each way, hardly considerate of travelling fans.”

Carol Redfern wrote: “What an absolute joke.”

Andy McElwaine tweeted: “Apparently #swfc v Norwich has been moved to 7:45pm for TV on Good Friday. That'll be popular.”

Andy Millington tweeted: “Brilliant, it's not going to be easy to get a train back from Norwich to Sheffield at 10.30pm is it #fansdontcount.”

Jake Bellamy commented: “Harsh on Wednesday fans to try and get home from Norwich at 10pm on Good Friday.”