Sheffield Wednesday fans were left disappointed after watching Harry Redknapp’s documentary Harry’s Heroes: The Full English on ITV last night.

Fresh from being crowned King of the Jungle, Redknapp has taken on the task of training overweight footballing icons for a match against old rivals Germany.

Harry Redknapp looks on during the Pre Season Friendly match between Birmingham City and Swansea City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Paul Merson, John Barnes and Robbie Fowler are just some of the footballers Redknapp has roped in and put on a strict diet and exercise regime.

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle is also one of the 13 former players involved in the project but Owls fans were not happy with his introduction.

The former England midfield wrote his name into Sheffield Wednesday history after joining from Olympique de Marseille for £1m in 1992.

For a generation of fans, he remains the greatest player to have ever pulled on the blue and white stripes, scoring ten goals in 109 appearances.

However, fans were dismayed when Redknapp introduced Waddle as ‘Newcastle and Spurs great’.

Andrew Battye tweeted: “Newcastle and Spurs great Chris Waddle .... how dare you Redknapp #swfc.”

Waddle won 62 caps for England between 1985 and 1991 and now works as an analyst for BBC Radio Five Live’s Premier League football coverage.

“I thought it would be really good to be back in shape again,” he said. “I’ve gone that extra mile, but the hard part was getting used to it.

“I think we’ve had a go. You had to think for yourself, in a way, that shows the bit of discipline you’ve had to put in.”